The US is saved by libertarians, plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

US libertarian Jo Jorgensen (Image: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Ralph Nader 2020 Progressives feeling something between joy and relief at the end of the Trump presidency ought to send some thanks the way of the US election's unsung hero, Jo Jorgensen.

Jorgensen is an academic who ran as the Libertarian Party's nominee for president. Taking her votes primarily from Trump, she received 1.2% of the vote in Georgia (where, at the time of writing, Biden leads by 0.2%), 1.5% in Arizona (where Biden leads by 0.5%) and 1.1% in Pennsylvania where Biden leads by 0.6%.

