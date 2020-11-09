Murdoch is using his US newspapers and television to send a message to an audience of one: “time’s up”.

Hidden messages encoded in television broadcasts? That’s normally a sign of psychosis. Now, it’s how best to understand what’s happening in the US between Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump.

Murdoch is using his US newspapers and television to send this message to an audience of one: “time’s up”.

Australians have been getting the messages on delay. Sky News has continued to pound away over the weekend at baseless claims of election fraud, backed up by its latest US hire Joe Hockey. But the local papers seemed to have received the memo by Saturday.