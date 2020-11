Pundits like to drag out Jimmy Carter as a punch line, but there's a lot a modern-day president could learn from him.

Could Joe Biden become the worst Democratic president since Jimmy Carter, as his detractors suggest?

Or can I suggest that being as good as Jimmy Carter wouldn’t be a bad thing either.

Biden declared yesterday: "This is the time to heal in America". He has said all along that his main goal would be “to restore basic decency and honesty”.