The US electoral system only barely worked to prevent a would-be dictator winning power.

For right-wingers unwilling to embrace conspiracy theories and promote the narrative that Trump was robbed, there's much solace-seeking in the narrative that Trump is some sort of political genius who tapped something "liberal elites" don't understand.

That's despite Trump losing the popular vote (for the second time) bigly, by over 4 million votes, and Biden heading for a convincing 300-plus electoral college vote.

The mood was summed up by reactionary Australian op-ed columnist Greg Sheridan, who claimed Trump had won a "moral victory". "More people voted for Trump than ever voted for Barack Obama, the previous record holder, or for Hillary Clinton last time, or for any other president," he wrote.