Plenty has happened here in Australia while you've been focusing on the chaos in the US.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Let's be honest: it's been a distracting week, in what was already a very distracting year.

And just as it was with the initial COVID-19 outbreaks in the first half of 2020, the madness of the US election has provided those in power here at home with great cover to sneak out stories that might otherwise have caused them some trouble.

Here's a few big ones you might have missed while glued to CNN.