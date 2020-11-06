Scott Morrison: bot collector? Plus: climate change is ruining guitars, and did COVID really kill a car race?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Ratio ga-ga

If you don’t spend half your life navigating the glorious hellscape of Twitter, you may not be across the concept of being “ratioed”.

The term is used when the replies to your post noticeably outnumber the likes or retweets, because on Twitter people who agree with a post will generally just hit “like”, and people who disagree will explain why in all caps. Thus the ratio of comments to likes works as a great indicator that what you just said is incredibly unpopular and/or stupid.

It’s something which is particularly embarrassing if you’re a public figure like, say, the prime minister of Australia -- but fortunately getting ratioed simply doesn’t happen to Scott Morrison. In fact, it would appear that whenever the comments start to get overwhelming, hundreds of patriotic Australians jump onto Twitter to ensure that the likes keep steady pace.