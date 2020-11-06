Joe Hockey ignores systematic voter suppression by Republicans to complain about Black Americans supporting a Democrat candidate, all in the aid of backing Trump's attack on democracy.

Joe Hockey (Image: Sky News)

Joe Hockey, apparently, has spent several years in Washington DC. First as Australia's ambassador to the court of mad king Donald, these days as a lobbyist in his own K-Street outfit, established with some former embassy personnel to take advantage of his links with Trump.

If you're from outside the US and don't have even a nodding understanding of American history, it might surprise you when you visit DC to discover that it's an African-American city. For 200 years, until a decade ago, it was a majority Black city; even now, nearly half of the city's population is Black.

Joe appears not to have noticed that fact during his time in the elites circles of DC; perhaps he was too busy reading his briefs while being chauffeured to Capitol Hill to look out the car window. That's the only reason a resident of DC could possibly have for expressing surprise that DC delivered 93% of its vote to Joe Biden.