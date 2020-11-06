Books: good. Digital real estate: better. Wall Street: yummy.
But the rest of News Corp’s assets (Australian and UK newspapers and the floundering Foxtel) were financial millstones in the September quarter as the Murdoch family's media group reported a much stronger start to the new 2020-21 financial year than it started 2019-20.
Foxtel and the Australian newspapers' revenues fell. The Australian papers saw a 20% slump in revenues for the quarter, according to the News Corp report.
