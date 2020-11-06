Trump supporters had better understand that when they abandon the rule of law, a lot of other things can follow that might be less to their taste.

Donald Trump's decision to launch of a full-throated declaration of war on the US electoral process this morning paves the way for what may well be a chaotic three months of legal and extra-legal efforts to thwart the result.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win," the president said, insisting he had won major undecided states by "a lot" and calling for an end to the counting of ballots arriving late. Earlier, he had demanded "STOP THE FRAUD" and "STOP THE VOTE" on Twitter.

While Trump's tactics and attempt to delegitimise the election as "rigged" were long predicted in the event he was defeated, they confirm that any support for Trump's tactics now amounts to attacking democracy.