The paper has experienced a 300% surge in digital subscriptions since the mad-tweeting huckster came to power.

Few American media entities have benefited more from the rise of Trump than the staid old New York Times. Just compare the company's September 2020 quarterly report (out yesterday) with its filing on the eve of the mad-tweeting huckster's shock election win four years ago.

Earnings, revenue and ad income are all vital, but nothing measures the company’s amazing ride on the Trump train than its digital subscriber numbers, which has surged by more than 300% even as print sales have slid.

Back in its September 2016 filing, the Times reported that "paid digital-only subscriptions totaled approximately 1,557,000 ... a net increase of 129,000 subscriptions compared to the end of the second quarter of 2016 and a 30% increase compared to the end of the third quarter of 2015".