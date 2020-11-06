From attacking fake polls to baseless claims of voter fraud, Donald Trump is pulling out all the stops in his attempt to stay in power.

(Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In his first update since the night of the election, Donald Trump today made a series of unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, emphasising to his supporters that he will emerge as the winner after a series of legal challenges.

It was a bizarre, unprecedented speech which will go down in history for all the wrong reasons. Here's what he said.

'I won'

Trump described in-person votes as "legal" and mail-in and absentee votes as "illegal". Most states have always allowed mail-in ballots, but some relaxed restrictions on who could vote via mail due to the pandemic.