In his first update since the night of the election, Donald Trump today made a series of unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, emphasising to his supporters that he will emerge as the winner after a series of legal challenges.
It was a bizarre, unprecedented speech which will go down in history for all the wrong reasons. Here's what he said.
'I won'
Trump described in-person votes as "legal" and mail-in and absentee votes as "illegal". Most states have always allowed mail-in ballots, but some relaxed restrictions on who could vote via mail due to the pandemic.
