A new strain of coronavirus has been found in mink, but will it disrupt vaccination development?

(Image: Adobe)

Minks are out of fashion for more reason than one. Denmark’s mink farms have been found to have a mutated strain of COVID-19, meaning millions of the furry critters will have to be culled. The new strain has already spread to at least 12 people.

But that’s not all in disturbing coronavirus news. This morning, another strain was discovered on a cargo ship off Queensland's Sunshine Coast, where five on board had been infected.

With the world racing to find a vaccine, what does this mean for scientific progress?