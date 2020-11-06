As Clive Palmer loses his lockdown challenge against the WA government, let's look back on the past decade or so of Palmerisms.

Clive Palmer (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Our very own proto-Trump Clive Palmer today lost his fight with the Western Australian government.

The High Court ruled that Western Australia’s border closure was valid, and did not breach section 92 of the constitution, as Palmer had challenged.

For a putative billionaire, Palmer sure does seem to face a lot of setbacks. It seems a good time to look back at the great failures of the Palmersaurus.