The 2020 US election has already been a rollercoaster, and it's not over yet. Here's what's happened so far.

Protesters denounce Trump's attempts to stop vote counting (Image: PA/Charles Guerin)

The past 48 hours have been rollercoaster of emotions as US polls closed and presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Donald Trump began gaining and losing leads in battleground states across the US.

It continues to be a tense race, with Trump supporters swarming voting centres in Arizona and Michigan.

The fight for the key states of Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania continues -- though Biden has made slight gains on Trump's lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia in the last few hours. Nevada is also yet to be called.