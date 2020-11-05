Like father, like son: Twitter has added a tag to an Eric Trump tweet, as the platform also deals with his father's social media lies.

Eric Trump (Image: AP/Matt Slocum)

Lies, damned lies, and the Trump family "We have won Pennsylvania!" tweeted Eric Trump. Below, interjecting like a narrator, Twitter adds: "Official sources may not have called that state when this was tweeted."

Whether his presidency is about to end or not, one of Donald Trump's undeniable legacies will be to have lied so often, so brazenly and so demonstrably that some of the biggest communication platforms in the world had to re-write their rules, several times, to accommodate them.

As Joe Biden gave an address saying the election would not be decided last night, Trump tweeted: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles [sic] are closed!".