The Murdoch clan’s Fox News Channel has clearly established itself as America's dominant linear TV business, with an industry-topping, record-breaking set of audience figures for its primetime 2020 election night coverage, as well as record earnings for the three months to September 30.

Fox News' primetime coverage on Tuesday night (US time) averaged 13.7 million in total viewers and nearly 5 million in the 25-54 news demographic, giving it the highest-rated election night coverage, beating ABC, NBC, CBS and all cable news networks.

CNN was second with 9.1 million in total viewers, followed by MSNBC (7.3 million), ABC (6.1 million), NBC (5.6 million) and CBS (4.5 million). In fact the total audience for the three cable news channels (Fox, CNN and MSNBC) was significantly higher than the total audience for for free-to-air TV.