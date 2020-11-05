Trump has raised an army willing to believe every bit of bullshit he spouts. And you really expected him to go quietly?

Trump supporters try to enter a vote-counting centre in Detroit, Michigan (Image: AP/Carlos Osorio)

Trump supporters gathered at the Central Counting Board offices in Detroit, Michigan this morning, hysterically chanting, “Stop the count!”

Obviously, that is one

direct result of Donald Trump’s mendacious guile, his constantly shape-shifting

assault on every norm, convention and law that holds up the fragile institution

of democracy.

It had been a day of miracles: obviously, Trump’s incredible ability to motivate voters to defy the polls, logic and sanity and turn out for him in massive numbers; but more importantly, the fact that the election proceeded in peace. The central notion of democracy -- having the freedom to agree to disagree without shooting each other -- was being championed in real time.