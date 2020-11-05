Trump supporters gathered at the Central Counting Board offices in Detroit, Michigan this morning, hysterically chanting, “Stop the count!”
Obviously, that is one
direct result of Donald Trump’s mendacious guile, his constantly shape-shifting
assault on every norm, convention and law that holds up the fragile institution
of democracy.
It had been a day of miracles: obviously, Trump’s incredible ability to motivate voters to defy the polls, logic and sanity and turn out for him in massive numbers; but more importantly, the fact that the election proceeded in peace. The central notion of democracy -- having the freedom to agree to disagree without shooting each other -- was being championed in real time.
