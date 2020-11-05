For Donald Trump’s many supporters and advocates in Australia, yesterday was a defining moment. Either they support democracy and free and fair elections, or they don’t. Many, it seems, do not.
Whether they’re on the lunatic fringe of right-wing politics here, or in the ranks of the Morrison government, or lurking in the commentariat at News Corp, or capering on Sky News, Trump supporters have ignored four years of the trashing of many of the values and institutions that they claim to hold dear.
But Trump’s insistence that he won the election, and his efforts to halt counting in states where he is ahead while supporting the continuation of counting in states where he is behind, has to be a clear line for anyone professing to support democracy.
In 2016, Trump won legitimately. Progressives and Democrats have resented the result ever since, and tried to blame Russian interference (with considerable justification), fake news and a failed media. Many never wanted to accept that Trump tapped into a deep resentment toward business-as-usual politics in the United States.
But the refusal of Republicans to accept election outcomes has always been much more than rhetorical — it motivated a systematic program of voter suppression via the purging of rolls, legal restrictions on voting and campaigns to deter turnout.
Trump supporters and conservatives in Australia have turned a blind eye to that anti-democratic behaviour, and some even dreamed of using it as a template to restrict voting here.
Outright refusal to accept the legitimate results of elections, however, is a step into clear authoritarianism — ironic given how much Trump enthusiasts profess to support freedom. Attempts to use courts to litigate away appropriately cast ballots that don’t favour your candidate demonstrates a contempt for democracy.
Trump’s behaviour was thus a test for how people view democracy. It was a test many failed. Marise Payne, Australia’s foreign minister, said nothing last night as Australia’s most important ally teetered on the brink of a coup.
For Payne, tweeting about Tonga was more important than the trashing of US democracy. Finally, this morning, she was shamed into saying every vote should be counted and she was “confident that they will be”. Scott Morrison, when pressed this morning, refused to even go as far as Payne went.
Joe Hockey went the other way, insisting that electoral fraud had taken place. “There’s plenty of good reason to have litigation,” Hockey said. His evidence — bizarre even for a Trump nutter — was that there was a strong vote for Biden in Washington DC.
Hockey’s lobbying business will benefit from Trump’s continued occupancy of the White House, so Joe is thinking with his chequebook, but it was an effective endorsement of Trump’s attack on democracy.
At The Australian and the AFR, many were too busy celebrating Trump’s performance — and what they thought was his victory — to condemn his attack on democracy.
Right-wing columnist Tom Switzer could only bring himself to refer to Trump’s attempted coup as “boorishness”, as if a fundamental attack on democracy was akin to some bad manners. Paul Kelly celebrated — at his usual bloviating length — Trump’s “miracle win“. Chris Kenny cheered what he thought was a Trump victory. So did Greg Sheridan.
None of them were the slightest bit perturbed by Trump’s attack on democracy and refusal to accept the result.
Peter van Onselen, to his credit, once again resisted the house line.
There’s a fundamental question here for Kelly, Kenny, Sheridan, Switzer, Jennifer Hewett and other reactionaries — and for Morrison and Payne. Do you actually believe in democracy, or only when your own side wins? At what point does the trashing of democracy and efforts to silence the votes of people who don’t support you become repellent?
Or — as seems to be the case — is it OK because in the broader scheme of things it’s more important that the “right” candidate wins?
Trump’s behaviour leaves his supporters with nowhere to hide. Many have decided it’s Trump first, democracy second.
If Biden wins I am looking forward to the News Corp ratbaggerati tying themselves in knots attempting to justify a coup d’etat.
They will not tie themselves in knots. They’ll just call for order to be restored, with violence if that’s what it takes, after Biden’s coup d’etat.
Trump is openly saying votes for Biden are ipso facto fraudulent, it follows that Trump is the real winner and anyone saying otherwise is seizing power from the true president (for life).
Trump is openly lying I think you mean, out of naked self interest, as per usual. But nice of you to drive home the point of this article for us.
“Trump is openly lying…” is surely so obvious it would be insulting to point it out.
And the other side of the equation the Left.Many of whom would consent to a manipulation of “Democracy”to achieve a socialist government.It would after all be for the betterment of society and the good of all.Personally I must say that I would not stand in the way.
Do you even know who the ‘Left’ are?
In trump and his ilk we don’t have a vague notion on which we can focus our paranoia we have real people, bullies, narcissist autocrats etc. who are unquestionably threats to our freedoms. If the idea that the accumulation of wealth through fair means and foul, all too often the latter if you take a look, is the definition of a workable society that you feel is threatened then feel threatened because it seems that some people probably think that criminal behaviour and corruption in the pursuit of wealth are not ‘democracy’.
You’re making this up mate …
Rewriting the American Constitution to curtail the powers of the Presidency is a critical move for democracy in the US.
Arguably, the constitution is already adequate in that respect. The president exercises excessive power only because Congress is packed with servile boot-lickers who seldom if ever act to restrain the president, and certainly will not do so if the president is from their party. But it goes further than that, most of those in Congress will only stand up to the president if they are confident they will not lose their seat as a result. In other words, they will not defy their local party because that would get them thrown out during the next primary. From that point of view it looks almost democratic – the representatives are responding to their constituency. Almost. Looked at this way, the real problem for democracy in the USA is that around half of American voters don’t much like democracy, they actually want to be subjects of a despotic authoritarian quasi-monarch with unrestricted power. And that’s democracy in action…
Maggie, I think you will find the problem is not their Constitution, but it has been that the Congress and the Senate in the USA has given, through legislation and appropriations, too much discretion and power to the president. And it’s much much worse in Australia with what is called ‘responsible government’ in that the Executive has the confidence of the HoR which almost guarantees legislation giving unfettered power to the Executive is passed. The proof is all the legislation which gives Ministers discretion to in effect, make laws by fiat. There is even a provision in the FMA Act that purports to empower the Finance Minister to move funding from one appropriation to another, contrary to parliament’s appropriation! At least in the US their committees do subpoena witnesses and demand the provision of documents and information, whereas here the Senate committees just meekly accept any refusal to hand over information.
I assume your questions are rhetorical. Since Trump’s ascendency its been pretty clear that hypocrisy is dead on that side of politics, gaining and holding power is the game – one that can be cheated only in their favor.
It well and truly precedes Trump’s ascendancy. I was going to suggest that Trump just toxified it, but I suspect Mitch McConnell did that…
Agree – but now they didn’t hide it anymore. That was initially Trump biggest sin – just saying the quiet thing out loud. Since there hardly was a backlash, they jumped on the same train.
And Mitch McConnell is still there.
Biden is a transformation to what ?
All those singing Hosannas in anticipation of DJT being shown the door have clearly given no thought to what is coming in through the door. It will not be Peace and Bread, either within or without the United States.
I think we need to steady or carm the horse Bernie. I am in broad agreement with your article but let’s not commit the same
faults that you accuse others of so doing.
> But Trump’s insistence that he won the election
Is “pure” Trump-ism; pure “look at me : I am your hero”. The guy is addicted to reality TV. Relax. We have them here in Oz too.
> In 2016, Trump won legitimately.
Indeed – and it required four years to sink in for the ‘disbelievers’; The Guardian being an example.
> Outright refusal to accept the legitimate results of elections,
>however, is a step into clear authoritarianism
Very much so. Being a democracy *is* the implicit assumption that the ‘other side’ may (1) exist legitimately and (2) may present an alternative view. However, try having a conversation with a zealous Green on that matter. One does better with a zealous Lib.
> Marise Payne
is ‘horizontal’ to Bishop; both utterly untutored in formal or general foreign relations and both with no clear long term plan; thus they are (and were) reduced to knee-jerk reactions; whatever the situation. Chat to Twiggy about it!
> Joe Hockey went the other way
You might have asked Joe “just when did DC EVER turn RED”. Not in the last 50 years.
, insisting that electoral fraud had taken place. “There’s plenty of good reason to have litigation,” Hockey said. His evidence — bizarre even for a Trump nutter — was that there was a strong vote for Biden in Washington DC.
Hockey’s lobbying business will benefit from Trump’s continued occupancy of the White House, so Joe is thinking with his chequebook, but it was an effective endorsement of Trump’s attack on democracy.
> None of them were the slightest bit perturbed by Trump’s attack
> on democracy
Yet you seem surprised (?). You have said as much your (good) self : it is all about agendas these days; who gives hoot as to the formalities.
They are not even considered important given the fundamental thesis, that begins about age 7 in school that “everyone has a valid view”.
The difference is that the “valid view” may be tested at the ballot box (assuming some education of the voters) but such a subtlety is beyond
a seven year old; many adults for that matter too.
> Trump’s behaviour leaves his supporters with nowhere to hide.
You are tarring everyone with the same brush Bernie; as you point out (above) some who support Trump have legitimate objections to their plight in life.
> Many have decided it’s Trump first, democracy second.
more accurately : “some” have decided ….”
Quote: “Is “pure” Trump-ism; pure “look at me : I am your hero”. The guy is addicted to reality TV. Relax. We have them here in Oz too.”
Except that when it is the American president himself claiming that the election has been fraudulent before votes have been counted, it becomes very problematic for democracy.
Quote ; “I think we need to steady or calm the horse Bernie.
Exactly that Erasmus, Bernard is making a huge assumption that Biden has legitimately won the Presidency and any challenge/recount is therefore illegitimate. I don’t doubt we shall see Lawfare in spades from both sides but engaging lawyers and taking your case to law is a perfectly legitimate exercise. In the United States it is also perfectly legitimate that politicians appoint Judges. This is how the American system is set up and has worked since Philadelphia1787.
”We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”