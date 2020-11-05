The real cost of the incompetence of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson can be seen in the surging death tolls in their countries from a pandemic they refused to take seriously.

(Image: AAP)

As Americans went to the polls yesterday and the long count began, a different set of numbers was emerging, more horrific than any polling result. The United States racked up its second highest ever number of new infections -- over 94,000 new cases -- and reported just under 1200 deaths from COVID-19

The number of new cases doesn't represent a spike in testing, but a rise in the number of positive tests, with the positive rate rising back over 6% last week for the first time since August. A number of states are setting new records for infections while other are racking up day after day of sustained, high numbers of infections.

America does not have the virus under control.