At least the Russians seem to be off the hook this time.
It looks like the Americans have only themselves to blame for this election shocker. Well half of them at least.
Electing a dangerous imbecile to the presidency against overwhelming odds once is barely plausible. Doing it again after he'd already been exposed as a traitor would be stretching the genre so far even John le Carre would balk.
