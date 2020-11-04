Mark McGowan's success at keeping the coronavirus at bay is a bit embarrassing for Scott Morrison — and a source of pride for West Australians.

WA Premier Mark McGowan. (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

In 12 days Western Australia’s hard border, which has been in place since early April, will transition to a "controlled border": people can come and go from low-risk states -- Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory -- without having to quarantine.

This is a welcome reprieve for West Australians who have found ourselves more isolated than ever for the past six months. The hard border, for all its hurt and heartbreak, worked, and we’re almost free of it.

The policy’s success has been somewhat of an embarrassment for the prime minister and a strange intersection of pride and contention for West Australians who are in large part defined by our isolation.