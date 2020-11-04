Another race, another dead horse, but that didn't stop the punters from tuning in en masse.

The race that sort of stopped a nation -- it did well for Ten with 1.86 million viewers for the Melbourne Cup race, up on Seven’s last effort of 1.76 million a year ago. More viewers in metro markets (1.41 million against 1.32 million) the regions (452,000 v 438,000) and Melbourne (700,000 v 662,000).

Pity about the dead horse, but that’s been a constant now since 2013 -- run a cup, kill a horse without any compassion. Ten’s commentary was like Seven’s in the past: mindless and turgid.

At night,SAS Australia on Seven had 934,000 and not going anywhere. The race didn’t do Ten any good in prime time, it was Nine from Seven with a very distant Ten just in front of the ABC.