Think Fox News is bad? Turns out it's got nothing on Murdoch's local operation.

Rowan Dean on Sky News Australia (Image: Supplied)

Over at Sky News Australia there was a two-for-one offer today: you could get both the Australian Murdoch channel view and the American Murdoch channel view, as coverage shifted between Sky and Fox News.

If there was a difference between the two it came at 1.15pm local time as victory suddenly seemed possible for Donald Trump. With Florida going Trump's way and early Biden leads being lost in Texas and elsewhere, the reaction from Sky's Macquarie Park headquarters in the northern suburbs of Sydney made Fox look downright restrained.

Murdoch's commentator-at-large Miranda Devine declared Biden's run was dead. The Democrats' big mistake? They had banked their entire strategy on COVID-19 and forgotten that Trump had delivered jobs to people who needed them.