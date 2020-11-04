The US election is all up in the air and the future is written in the markets. Let's examine their entrails and see what we find.

(Image: Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

The Aussie dollar is the best entry point. It was up and down today like a 10 year old on a trampoline. But there is logic in its gyrations.

First it fell as a Biden landslide failed to materialise. Valued at over 72 cents at the start of the day, it plunged to around 70.5. That's a big fall in the currency markets.