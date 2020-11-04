As workers count the millions of votes pouring in from every corner of the US, we’re still no closer to a clear winner. Several key states including Georgia and North Carolina remain too close to call, while Pennsylvania could take days to count its ballots.
Chances of a tie are growing. That would be the third in US history. Here’s how the day unfolded so far.
Safe seats called
The tiny township of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire was the first to announce its votes, with 100% of voters -- five people -- voting for Biden. Indiana and Kentucky closed their polls soon after, with Trump emerging as the victor in both states.
