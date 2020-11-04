If progressives are shocked that Donald Trump is competitive and could yet win, they need to study the electoral maths and deep tribalisation that dominates American democracy.

(Image: AP/Charlie Neibergall)

With millions of mail ballots left to count and officials in key battleground states indicating they won't be completing counting until tomorrow, or even late this week, the outcome of the 2020 presidential race remains to be seen, with the fates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden still up in the air.

Biden has declared he believes he's on track to win, but stopped short of declaring victory.

Once again, US pollsters appeared to have failed -- in Florida spectacularly so, with Trump winning relatively easily after all but one of the recent polls showed Biden ahead by up to six points.