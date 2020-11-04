With millions of mail ballots left to count and officials in key battleground states indicating they won't be completing counting until tomorrow, or even late this week, the outcome of the 2020 presidential race remains to be seen, with the fates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden still up in the air.
Biden has declared he believes he's on track to win, but stopped short of declaring victory.
Once again, US pollsters appeared to have failed -- in Florida spectacularly so, with Trump winning relatively easily after all but one of the recent polls showed Biden ahead by up to six points.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.