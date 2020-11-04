It’s morning in Australia. A continent away, the wonks and pre-election polls have Joe Biden coasting to victory. But in a garish corner of Pyrmont, Sydney, a block away from the Star Casino, there were never any doubts about Donald Trump’s chances of victory.
“I wouldn’t say a landslide, but I think he’ll definitely win the popular vote,” a man named Brett tells me.
We’re at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a local spinoff of the American outfit, the biggest gathering of Australia’s fledgling hard-right griftocracy — a motley assortment of Sky After Dark cast members, right-wing internet personalities and rogue Liberal backbenchers.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.