How the hell did it get so close? Maybe today's Conservative Political Action Conference in Sydney gives us some answers, of sorts.

Coalition MP Craig Kelly takes the stage at CPAC (Image: provided)

It’s morning in Australia. A continent away, the wonks and pre-election polls have Joe Biden coasting to victory. But in a garish corner of Pyrmont, Sydney, a block away from the Star Casino, there were never any doubts about Donald Trump’s chances of victory.

“I wouldn’t say a landslide, but I think he’ll definitely win the popular vote,” a man named Brett tells me.

We’re at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a local spinoff of the American outfit, the biggest gathering of Australia’s fledgling hard-right griftocracy — a motley assortment of Sky After Dark cast members, right-wing internet personalities and rogue Liberal backbenchers.