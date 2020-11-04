The pandemic has caused delays across society that could take more than a year to clear.

(Image: Adobe)

Families are waiting to find out whether their children will be removed. People in jail are waiting to find out whether they’ll be found guilty of a crime. Couples are waiting to find out when they’ll be reunited.

COVID-19 has caused a huge backlog in hospitals, courts and government departments, and it’s estimated it will take more than a year for some to clear. Crikey breaks down some of the biggest delays.

Anti-corruption and royal commissions

The legislation was ready to go before the pandemic, but introducing a federal anti-corruption body to parliament has taken 11 months. The framework was finally detailed this week.