Glenn Dyer reviews news coverage of an election day with a very different vibe.

(Image: Supplied)

To prepare myself for Election Day USA In Oz (and keep myself entertained during during the many flat spots), I tracked down a DVD of Don’s Party, the iconic Australian play and movie by David Williamson (Millenials, find out more here).

Don's Party is about the 1969 election night party that has defined the way we Aussies (well, us baby boomers) have cheered or wept as we watched election night counts (and perhaps football finals) in the 50 or so years since.

Why this one, besides nostalgia? Well, vote counting is taking place in daytime down under, and watching it amid calls for social distancing makes for a very different vibe.