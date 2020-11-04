On paper the US electoral system seems complicated. In practice it's even more chaotic.

(Image: EPA/Mark Lyons)

The oddest thing about US elections you need to know before watching today’s results is: no one’s in charge! US voting is decentralised right down to the county with rules that vary from state to state and town to town.

In Australia, we’re used to elections run and reported by independent election commissions. In the US, it's a battleground of competing party, state and local boards and players. The ballot itself is supervised by politicians, perhaps themselves candidates in the election they’re overseeing.

So look behind the curtain. Here are the seven things you need to know: