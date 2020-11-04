From senate battles to legalised mushrooms, these are the other US races we're watching this election day.

Republican representative and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene (AP/John Bazemore)

While all eyes are on the presidency, there are some other races that could also change the trajectory of the United States over the next few years.

Several Senate races remain close, with the potential for "runoff" elections dragging out results for weeks or months to come. And in the House of Representatives, a few interesting candidates have emerged.

Then there are the roughly 123 ballot propositions being voted on, covering everything from abortion to psychedelic mushrooms.