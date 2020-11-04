It will be hard to pinpoint exactly when it all seemed to go wrong -- again -- for the Democrats.
It was not meant to be this tight. What happened?
Was it in the final days, when a frantic Trump energised the base with those extraordinary rallies?
It wasn't meant to be this close. Where did the Democrats drop the ball?
