It's nowhere near as popular with women, as lower ratings numbers consolidate at about 20% less than opening night.

SAS Australia cast (Image: Supplied)

SAS Australia on Seven -- 982,000, steadying around a 20% loss from the opening night. It's consolidating at a lower level after losing viewers -- understandably so given the contrived nature of the format and the bullying and harassment.

It is really popular with men aged 16 to 39, and just a bit less popular with men 18 to 49 -- the very age groups where harassment and bullying of women especially is problematic. It is nowhere near as popular with women of all age groups. The Block, 1.12 million, Junior MasterChef, 640,000, again not building an audience.

Have You Been Paying Attention -- 864,000, a third higher than Junior MasterChef. Ten’s best performer of the year.