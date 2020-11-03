This will be one crazy election day — or week, or weeks — but you don't need to be bamboozled by its foreign terminology.

Donald Trump supporters in New York (Image: PA)

You already know this: the US election promises to be chaotic, confusing and febrile. So the last thing you need while getting your head around the early results is to have to Google unfamiliar terminology.

Here is a handy guide to consult:

Red mirage: This could be significant and very worrying. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to take coronavirus seriously and thus far more likely to avoid the crowds and vote by mail. It will take days or even weeks to tally these mail-in ballots. This means Donald Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.