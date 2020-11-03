Not merely will it pose no threat to bent politicians, it may even help crooked ministers evade scrutiny.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

From the moment of its announcement nearly two years ago, the purported Commonwealth Integrity Commission was rightly seen as an effort by the Morrison government to address pressure for a genuine federal integrity body without establishing anything that would seriously threaten the ability of ministers to rort grants and look after mates.

Just as with the banking royal commission, which the Turnbull government repeatedly tried to forestall with a series of accountability and taxation measures aimed at the banks, so Prime Minister Scott Morrison sought to prevent the introduction of a genuine integrity body by creating a powerless watchpoodle along the lines of the entirely useless Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity.

As Michael Bradley forensically shows today, that's exactly what Morrison and his Attorney-General Christian Porter -- the prosecutor and persecutor of Witness K and Bernard Collaery -- have created: a body with laughably little capacity to investigate corruption and absurdly high thresholds for doing so.