On the eve of the most fraught presidential election in half a century, forecasters are offering strong indications that the United States will dodge a bullet tomorrow, with Joe Biden likely to emerge a clear and decisive winner early in the evening.
As long-established poll trends hold firm and time-related uncertainty diminishes to zero, Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight forecast model has drifted ever higher for Biden, who is now rated a 90% chance of victory.
The Economist's model is even stronger for Biden, putting him as high as 96% -- although one of its creators seems rather apologetic about the fact, acknowledging that the model provides too little allowance for “black swan” events.
