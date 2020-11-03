Standing next to any state anti-corruption body, the powers and reach of the federal government's proposed Commonwealth Integrity Commission are deeply, deeply embarrassing.

Bridget McKenzie and Angus Taylor (Images: AAP/Lukas Coch; AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The Morrison government’s 363-page draft law to create a Commonwealth Integrity Commission (CIC) is finally out, almost a year after Attorney-General Christian Porter received it from his department. Must’ve been a lot of typos.

Porter also announced there would be a leisurely six months of consultations on the bill, ostensibly because it’s all so hard, kicking the can so far down the road that it’s unlikely to turn into an actual law before the next election. One really gets a sense of urgency from the government on this.

The draft bill is massive, but let’s apply a simple test to its provisions -- how, if at all, would it deal with these random specks of federal dirt: