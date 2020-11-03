The Queensland lobbyists who advised Labor on its state election campaign have a long list of clients eager to get closer to the government.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk celebrates her election win (Image: AAP/Darren England)

Glencore, Downer Group, Visy Industries: are these some of the companies set to benefit from a return to the Palaszczuk government, secured with the help of their well-connected lobbyists?

Labor lobbyists Cameron Milner and Evan Moorhead were instrumental in Annastacia Palaszczuk’s historic third election win over the weekend, even, as The Australian reports, basing themselves at the premier’s office to run strategy for the campaign.

Milner and Moorhead have become some of the most sought out lobbyists in Queensland since leaving their high-powered government jobs in recent years.