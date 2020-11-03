Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has many options for her next step, but chief among them should be hitting Scott Morrison where it hurts.

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Has there ever been a female CEO in Australia with a career like Christine Holgate?

Gail Kelly led Westpac for many years, Catherine Livingstone grew Cochlear and then chaired Telstra and CBA, and Sue Morphet dramatically shuttered the Pacific Brands Australian manufacturing operations. Arguably none of them will have the name recognition of Holgate after the past two weeks.

There are three notable legs to Holgate's career. She: