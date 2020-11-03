Has there ever been a female CEO in Australia with a career like Christine Holgate?
Gail Kelly led Westpac for many years, Catherine Livingstone grew Cochlear and then chaired Telstra and CBA, and Sue Morphet dramatically shuttered the Pacific Brands Australian manufacturing operations. Arguably none of them will have the name recognition of Holgate after the past two weeks.
There are three notable legs to Holgate's career. She:
