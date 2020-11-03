Donald Trump's call to the dark side — to thuggish politics — comes from deep within the American soul.

Well, it is the eve. Any commentary on the imminent US election is best done from one of the states. Luckily I'm in one -- that being post-operative inflammation. So if the following reflections are a little more disorganised than usual, that's probably appropriate to the event itself.

The American state has lost its capacity to reproduce power in a stable manner over the course of eight years. The 2012 election, looked at in retrospect, was as formal and bounded as a game of chess, with some voter suppression and gerrymander that now seems trivial.

The US has been here before; the civil war was a collapse of that sort. After that the black vote was suppressed for 90 years and several elections -- 1884, probably 1960 and 1968, arguably 2000 -- were stolen. The mechanics of such were known to urban dwellers, a mystery to others. The rate of vote theft, ballot stuffing, etc, was held to even out over time.