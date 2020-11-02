Maybe, deep down, Donald Trump doesn’t really want to win.
Not that he wants to lose, mind you. He HATES being a loser. But that doesn’t mean he actually wants another four years of hard yakka in the Oval Office.
He didn’t really want it the first time, according to numerous reports from insiders who said he only ran as a marketing ploy to help name recognition for his ailing business empire.
