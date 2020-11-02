Perhaps Donald Trump will be as relieved as the rest of the world if he has to leave the White House.

Donald Trump campaigning over the weekend in Iowa (Image: AP/Charlie Neibergall)

Maybe, deep down, Donald Trump doesn’t really want to win.

Not that he wants to lose, mind you. He HATES being a loser. But that doesn’t mean he actually wants another four years of hard yakka in the Oval Office.

He didn’t really want it the first time, according to numerous reports from insiders who said he only ran as a marketing ploy to help name recognition for his ailing business empire.