Tabcorp says it's a leader in working with the animal racing industries to prevent cruelty. But when pressed for details, it comes up short.

Gambling company Tabcorp, which profits from the horse and dog racing industries, likes to claim it's all for animal welfare -- indeed, that it's a leader.

"We have zero tolerance for animal cruelty and we’ve got to take a leadership position in the industry," chair Paula Dwyer said last year, in response to yet more evidence of horse torture and slaughter.

In fact, the company goes further in its corporate governance statement. "As a participant in the thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing industries through the offering of wagering products, Tabcorp expects the highest standards of animal welfare and integrity and has zero tolerance to animal cruelty, in racing and in society in general. Tabcorp is committed to working in partnership with racing industries to ensure the welfare of animals is prioritised."