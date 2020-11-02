Annastacia Palaszczuk's impressive win in the Queensland election confirms that voters don't see border closures as a problem, no matter how hard business and the Coalition try.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (Image: AAP/Darren England)

Annastacia Palaszczuk's victory on Saturday, complete with a 4.8% swing to Labor, is about a lot more than the power of incumbency at a time of crisis.

Palaszczuk wasn't just up against the Liberal National Party (LNP) in Queensland, plus the Greens attacking Labor from the left. She was also against the Morrison government (working in concert with her opponent), against the NSW government (admittedly, not a particularly potent force given how mired in sleaze and scandal it is), and against Clive Palmer's anti-Labor advertising campaign centred around a lie about death taxes (which is estimated to have cost the mining millionaire $8 million in addition to the millions he gave to his party).

This is in addition to the usual campaigning by News Corp, with The Courier-Mail predicting a tight battle that wouldn't produce a winner on the night -- itself apparently an "indictment" of Palaszczuk -- and calling for an LNP win.