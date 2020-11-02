Palaszczuk's decisive win makes it clear: Scott Morrison's biggest challenge is in front of him.

QLD LNP leader Deb Frecklington and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Cameron Laird)

Annastacia Palaszczuk’s historic return to power in Queensland on the weekend holds a six-pack of lessons for Scott Morrison -- and how he deals with these will almost certainly determine his fortunes.

Incumbency is favoured in a crisis

The pandemic proved this to be true for Queensland Labor, but it’s all in the timing. As the crisis passes, voters look to how government responded. Why wasn’t it forecast? How was money being wasted? Why weren’t insurers accepting claims? Has the economy rebounded?

Former Queensland premier Anna Bligh knows just how important timing is. She was wildly popular during the state’s 2011 floods, but was tossed out soon after. Scott Morrison needs to have a post-pandemic plan that takes voters with him.