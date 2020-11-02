Rupert Murdoch may be 'resigned' to a Trump loss, but his news outlets are doubling down.

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity (Image: Fox News)

Are we heading for a Trump news slump? He’s been at the centre of the world’s biggest stories since at least 2016 -- from the rise of populist authoritarianism to COVID. He’s sent some readers fleeing to fact-based media while encouraging others to amplify the echo of conservative voices.

Who will miss him more if, as all polls

suggest, he loses this week’s election?

Rupert Murdoch is already carefully pre-positioning. According to The Washington Post he’s been telling associates he’s resigned to a Trump loss but that it would have worked out differently if Trump had listened to him and taken the pandemic seriously.