Kamala Harris is known for her fierce facial expressions and history as a hardline prosecutor. The daughter of an Indian-born endocrinologist and a Jamaican-born economics professor, Harris is the first woman of colour to be on a major party’s presidential ticket.

But her tough stance on crime during her time as district attorney of San Francisco and attorney-general of California has made some voters balk at her pick as Joe Biden’s running mate.

Why was she chosen?

According to University of Sydney professor of political economy and sociology Sujatha Fernandes, the Democrats wanted to appeal to Republicans who didn’t want to vote for Trump. To do this, they picked two leaders, Biden and Harris, who have a law-and-order approach.