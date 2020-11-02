Despite massive lockdowns, many countries have seen a rise in jobs numbers during the pandemic. What's going wrong in Australia?

To listen to Donald Trump or Josh Frydenberg one would think that COVID-19 causes widespread permanent job losses. It doesn't.

Gross mismanagement of the pandemic or of the economy -- or both -- has caused permanent job losses, or at least severe long-term hardship for workers. We know this from observing countries affected by the pandemic which have kept their economies running and job levels steady.

Global

winners

Austria’s jobless rate was 8.5% last December, before the pandemic devastated Europe. It rose for a few months then recovered. It was 8.4% in September -- Austria employs 23,800 more people now than last December. Belgium’s jobless rate was 5.2% last December. It rose for a few months then settled, and was 5.1% in August.