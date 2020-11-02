What's happening with the Commonwealth Ombudsman? Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Minister for Energy Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Where's the Commonwealth Ombudsman? So the saga of the apparently unsinkable Angus Taylor rolls on. Today it's been revealed that on the night Taylor's office leaked documents alleging that Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore had spent millions on air travel, two senior staff members were frantically texting one another, clearly becoming aware the figures were wrong. This was relayed to Taylor as being "messier" that they initially thought.

While the Australian Federal Police (AFP) -- having interviewed neither Taylor nor Moore -- concluded in February that there was "no evidence" Taylor was involved in the falsification, there is still one avenue for us to find out what really happened. The Commonwealth Ombudsman commenced an investigation into the AFP's investigation in March, which is still ongoing.

Revelations like today's raise the question: what's taking them so long?