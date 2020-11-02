The 6pm news, The Block and 60 Minutes won last night's ratings for Nine.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Nine won the night, easily, with The Block, 1.38 million doing better than the debut of Seven’s Beat The Chasers with 1.05 million. Both ran from 7pm to 8.30pm -- 30 minutes too long.

At 8.30, 60 Minutes had 906,000 which clinched the easy win for Nine after the hour of news averaged 1.21 million. Ten’s Junior MasterChef, a top 10 finish as well with 679,000. Hasn’t moved very much at all.

Insiders had 663,000 viewers on the ABC Sunday morning and a national top 10 finish for the day thanks to the coverage of the Queensland state election. ABC News’ coverage on Saturday night averaged 249,000.