Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (Image: AAP/Darren England)

If the polls and betting markets are correct and Labor pulls off a narrow win in Queensland tomorrow, the election will be recalled as one in which the actual campaign period made a difference.

The state's voters have looked ready to trade in their government for most of the past term, a situation that was not fundamentally transformed by its success in containing COVID-19.

Like every other incumbent around the country, Annastacia Palaszczuk has enjoyed booming personal ratings throughout this year, but the polls suggested this was a largely voteless recovery, with the Liberal National Party opposition maintaining a modest but persistent advantage.